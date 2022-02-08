Worker Says Farm Address Not Vital In Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 8, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A worker urged a Texas federal judge to deny two oil staffing companies' bid to force him to turn over the address of the farm that appears on his tax returns, saying the information won't help answer whether he's owed wages. Victor Juarez, who opted into an overtime collective action, asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Chestney on Monday to deny Crescent Drilling & Production Inc. and Crescent Drilling Foreman Inc.'s motion to compel him to disclose the address of the farm where he worked. That piece of information won't help resolve whether he was misclassified as an independent contractor and is another attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS