Welding Co. Wants To Trim Workers' Wrongful-Firing Claim

By Matthew Santoni (February 8, 2022, 1:47 PM EST) -- A welding company contracted for the construction of Shell's natural-gas cracking plant in Western Pennsylvania wants a federal court to trim claims from three workers who say they were wrongly fired following an accident, arguing their firing was covered by their union contract. Great American Welding Co. LLC said a collective bargaining agreement covered its relationship with pipe fitters George Hooks, Damian Dewitty and Markesse Farilien — who had already contested their October 2019 firing through the agreement's grievance process and lost — so their wrongful-termination claim should be tossed from their lawsuit. "The Labor Management Relations Act preempts plaintiffs' claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS