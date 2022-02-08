Oracle Gives DOJ More Time To Review $28B Cerner Deal

By Matthew Perlman (February 8, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- Oracle Corp. has given the U.S. Department of Justice more time to review its planned $28.3 billion acquisition of medical records giant Cerner Corp., the companies revealed in regulatory filings Friday. Oracle and Cerner said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that Oracle voluntarily withdrew its pre-merger notification for the transaction on Feb. 2 and resubmitted it two days later, giving enforcers until Feb. 22 to decide if they need more information about the deal. The move reset a looming 15-day deadline for enforcers to decide if they need to request more information about the...

