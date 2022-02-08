Biz's Delay Sinks Bid To Force Arbitration In Firing Suit

By Bill Wichert (February 8, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday said a strike management business gave up its chance to force arbitration of a worker's coronavirus-related wrongful firing claims by not invoking an arbitration clause for more than 10 months, saying "we should not endorse or lightly excuse" the company's "inattentiveness" in apparently overlooking the provision. The appellate panel nixed a trial court ruling last year granting Huffmaster Staffing Inc.'s bid to compel arbitration of Tevin Welcome's claims based on the provision in his employment application, finding that the business has not presented a "tenable justification" for its delay in raising the clause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS