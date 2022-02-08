9th Circ. Seeks 'Antitrust Injury' Proof In Golden Globes Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 8, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel set to hear arguments next week from reporters accusing the organization behind the Golden Globes of monopolizing the entertainment journalism market for foreign media outlets asked the parties Monday to be ready to address whether the plaintiffs suffered an "antitrust injury." The suit against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association claims the nonprofit carves up the Hollywood entertainment news market for its members and refuses to grant membership to reporters from competing outlets. With a hearing before the Ninth Circuit scheduled for Feb. 16, entertainment reporters Kjersti Flaa of Norway and Rosa Gamazo of Spain are seeking to...

