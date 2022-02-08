High-Living Fla. Private Equity Boss Cops To $140M Fraud

By Pete Brush (February 8, 2022, 3:06 PM EST) -- Former Florida private equity captain Elliot Smerling on Tuesday copped to bank and wire fraud charges in Manhattan, telling a federal judge that he lied to banks and investors to secure $140 million for his JES Capital Group business. Wearing a mask and a canary-yellow jumpsuit, the jailed 53-year-old defendant pled guilty in front of Judge Denise L. Cote, who set a May 13 sentencing date. "Good morning, Your Honor, I'm guilty of committing bank fraud and wire fraud," Smerling said. He said he lied to two federally insured banks, as well as to investors, forging audit letters and signatures to...

