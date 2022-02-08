Ill. Panel Says Farmers Has No Duty In Staircase Collapse Suit

By Lauraann Wood (February 8, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Farmers Insurance Exchange was correctly granted judgment in its bid to avoid covering two landlords in a woman's underlying suit over injuries she suffered when a staircase collapsed under her, an Illinois state appellate panel said Monday. A state appellate panel found that policy exclusions prevented two landlords from tapping into their insurance for coverage in a suit filed by a woman who suffered injuries when a staircase collapsed under her. (iStock Photo) At least two policy exclusions prevent landlords Vidyasagar Cheekati and Vijaya Kasireddy from tapping into their Farmers policy for a defense against tenant Cynthia Donnelly's underlying injury claims,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS