Aldrich Pump Strikes Deal On Coverage From Defunct Insurer

By Rick Archer (February 9, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- Aldrich Pump is asking a North Carolina bankruptcy judge to approve a $1.25 million deal to settle claims over asbestos liability indemnification with another former Ingersoll-Rand affiliate and defunct Home Insurance Co. Aldrich told a bankruptcy judge that it has reached a $1.25 million deal to settle claims over asbestos liability indemnification. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) In a motion filed Monday, Aldrich said it had reached a deal under which Home Insurance's liquidator will allow the claim in Home's liquidation proceedings, and Aldrich will split any proceeds of the claim with Clark Equipment Co. to wrap up the duty to indemnify Clark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS