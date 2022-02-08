Maine's Pot Residency Rule Unconstitutional, 1st Circ. Told

By Sam Reisman (February 8, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- A unit of cannabis giant Acreage Holdings Inc. has told the First Circuit that a Maine rule requiring medical cannabis businesses to be owned by locals was unconstitutional, regardless of marijuana's federally unlawful status. Acreage subsidiary Wellness Connection of Maine and High Street Capital Partners LLC argued Monday that the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, a doctrine limiting states' power over interstate commerce, must apply in this case because there is already a booming marijuana market in the U.S. "The nominal status of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act does not change the analysis, because there is an actual...

