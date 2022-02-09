Polsinelli Adds Stroock Shareholder To DC Real Estate Group

By Jack Rodgers (February 9, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has expanded its real estate practice in Washington, D.C., with the addition of a shareholder from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, the firm announced. Benjamin M. Lee will join Polsinelli after five years as an associate and then special counsel in Stroock's D.C. office, according to his LinkedIn profile. Polsinelli said in a statement Monday that Lee's work will focus on commercial real estate transactions amid the increased demand for leasing, and other real estate transaction work. Lee told Law360 in an email Wednesday that he fell into his real estate focused practice, getting into the field following...

