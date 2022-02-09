Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Fed. Circ. Raises The Bar For 'Admitted' Prior Art In IPRs

By Dani Kass (February 9, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- Petitioners at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will no longer be able to use so-called applicant admitted prior art as a basis for invalidating a patent after a Federal Circuit decision against Apple last week, leaving those arguing in inter partes reviews to come up with new strategies.

The Federal Circuit's Feb. 1 decision in Qualcomm v. Apple saw the appeals court present, for the first time, its view that applicant admitted prior art cannot be used as the basis of an obviousness or anticipation challenge to a patent. The prior art required for those challenges is still limited, by statute, to other patents and printed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!