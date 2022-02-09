Connell Foley Adds Real Estate, Corporate Team Of 3 In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (February 9, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- Connell Foley recently added a real estate and corporate attorney with more than three decades of experience to its Cherry Hill, New Jersey, office. George W. Matteo Jr. has joined as a partner in the Roseland, New Jersey-based firm's South Jersey office, the firm announced earlier this month. He is bringing with him associate Timothy Hansberry and one professional staff member to the firm, he told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. Connell Foley believes Matteo has a unique background that will give him additional insight when serving clients. In 1999, he transitioned from his role as partner at a Philadelphia law firm to...

