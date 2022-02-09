Groups Urge Biden Admin. To Halt New Gulf Oil Exploration

By Clark Mindock (February 9, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- After a recent ruling blocking a massive oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, environmental groups are hoping to expand on that victory to halt further fossil fuel development just as the petroleum industry is seeking an appeal. A group of 300 environmental, public health, Indigenous and community groups on Tuesday petitioned Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to halt all new drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, arguing that the environmental reviews that were relied upon for previous lease sales have the same problems that were identified by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras last month when he vacated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS