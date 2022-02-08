Commerce's Steel Fitting Duties Sent Back For More Research

By Alyssa Aquino (February 8, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A U.S. International trade Court judge ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday to take another look at countervailing duties on Chinese steel fittings, chiding the government for failing to thoroughly search for evidence that an importer didn't use an export credit program. Commerce had argued that it needed information from the Chinese government to corroborate Both-Well (Taizhou) Steel Fittings Co. Ltd.'s certifications that it hadn't received export credits from a state-backed program. After China refused to hand that data over, Commerce had used adverse facts available to determine that Both-Well had benefited from the program and raised its final...

