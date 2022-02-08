Amazon Settles NJ Job Applicant's Marijuana Screening Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 8, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Amazon has settled a lawsuit brought by a job applicant claiming the online retail giant broke the law by rescinding an employment offer after he tested positive for marijuana use, according to a Tuesday filing in New Jersey federal court. The one-page order of dismissal signed by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan indicated the matter was "reported settled" and dismissed the claims with prejudice. Messages sent to the parties seeking details of the settlement terms weren't immediately returned. The settlement puts to rest a complaint of Michael Ringgold's allegations that Amazon.com.dedc LLC violated the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance...

