Amazon Says COVID Screening Pay Suit Needs To Get In Line

By Craig Clough (February 8, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- Amazon urged a California federal judge Tuesday to stay a proposed class action alleging the e-commerce giant did not compensate workers for required COVID-19 temperature screenings, saying the court should order the suit in line behind a class action with duplicative claims or toss it entirely. In its motion to stay the action or have it dismissed, Amazon said the suit comes almost nine months after a nearly identical proposed class action was filed in California with the same claims and seeking to represent the same class of workers. Amazon said if the suit cannot be stayed, it should be dismissed...

