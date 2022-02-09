GOP Sens. Demand Review Of Any New Iran Nuclear Deal

By Grace Dixon (February 9, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A coalition of 33 Republican Senators told President Joe Biden that any plan to reenter a nuclear agreement with Iran should be submitted to Congress for approval, given the alleged progress Iran has made towards amassing a nuclear arsenal. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and dozens of others threatened in a Monday letter that they would wield "the full range of options and leverage available to United States Senators" to ensure that any new nuclear deal will be "severely if not terminally hampered" if the Senate's advice and approval is not sought. Because Iran's nuclear program holds such grave...

