Tribes Sue North Dakota Secretary Over Redistricting

By Victoria McKenzie (February 8, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- Two tribes are suing North Dakota Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger over legislative redistricting that they say violates the Voting Rights Act and dilutes the electoral power of tribe members in a racially polarized state. The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and Spirit Lake Tribe filed a complaint Monday in North Dakota federal court, claiming their members were largely unable to participate in public hearings on redistricting last year and tribal leaders who did appear were met with "hostility" by some legislators. According to the two tribes, the new legislative map signed into law in November weakens the voting strength...

