Delaware Expands D&O Insurance Access To Captive Market

By Ben Zigterman (February 8, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- As the market for directors and officers insurance tightens, Delaware is expanding access to the coverage with a new law allowing it to be purchased through the captive market. Gov. John Carney signed the bill Monday, which clarifies the state's D&O insurance law to allow the coverage to be purchased from captive insurance companies. A captive insurance company is an insurer that is "directly or indirectly owned, controlled and funded by the corporation," according to the legislation's synopsis. The expansion to the captive market was prompted by the tighter D&O market, said Allison L. Land, a partner with Skadden Arps Slate...

