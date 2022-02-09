Gilstrap Rejects Samsung Bid To Sink IP Suit Over Standing

By Adam Lidgett (February 9, 2022, 5:09 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap refused to toss allegations that Samsung infringed a trio of mobile payment patents in a suit from RFCyber Corp. in Texas federal court, rejecting the electronic giant's argument that RFCyber didn't have the right to sue over the patents. Judge Gilstrap on Tuesday denied a bid from Samsung Electronics to dismiss allegations that it infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 9,189,787; 9,240,009; and 10,600,046, although the '046 patent has since been dropped from the case. The patents in the case cover methods for things like funding an electronic purse and conducting e-commerce, according to court documents, and RFCyber claims the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS