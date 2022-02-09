Maynard Cooper Adds 5 Hinshaw Insurance Partners In LA

By James Mills (February 9, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC has added five Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP insurance litigation attorneys to be partners in its Los Angeles office. Misty Murray, Robert Hess, Vivian Orlando, Ophir Johna and Richard Hopkins joined Maynard Cooper's insurance and financial services litigation practice on Monday after having worked together for over 15 years. They originally teamed at Barger & Wolen LLP, a Los Angeles-based boutique firm, and then joined Hinshaw & Culbertson in October 2014 when the firms merged. Additionally, Alison Shilling joins Maynard Cooper as an associate in the insurance and financial services litigation practice, also in the LA office....

