Cooperator In Meningitis Outbreak Case Gets Time Served

By Ivan Moreno (February 9, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- The first defendant to plead guilty in the case of a Massachusetts drugmaker responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012 has been sentenced to time served after the government credited him with providing "substantial assistance" in several prosecutions. Federal prosecutors called Robert A. Ronzio "a model cooperator" in a sentencing memo to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who accepted their recommendation Tuesday. "He expressed a willingness to provide whatever information he could, and he did not minimize his role in what happened," the prosecution's filing said. Ronzio was one of 14 employees and owners at the now defunct New...

