AGG Adds 2 New Real Estate Partners In Atlanta

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 11, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP is expanding its real estate practice, bringing in two partners each with decades of experience to its Atlanta office. Andrew L. Much and David P. Ansari are joining as partners, the firm announced this week. Much comes to AGG via DLA Piper and Ansari via Sheley Hall & Williams PC. Much said that working at AGG is a great value proposition, as it will provide him a platform to bring his more than 30 years of legal experience to a team with other highly qualified specialists. His focus is on the development, acquisition, management and financing related...

