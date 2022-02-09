Feds Don't Have To Pay For Oil Spill Cleanup, 11th Circ. Says

By Morgan Conley (February 9, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit, ruling on an issue of first impression, found the Oil Pollution Act does not allow a vessel owner to go after the federal government to recoup $4 million in cleanup costs for an oil spill caused when a boat lift operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tore a hole in a cargo tank. In the 50-page decision Tuesday, a unanimous panel said that the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 does not afford vessel owners an avenue to sue the U.S. government for oil-removal costs. The panel also said that the law creates a narrow exception that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS