5th Circ. Nixes Card Processor's $2.7M Airfare Tax Refund Bid

By Theresa Schliep (February 9, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- A credit card processing company cannot sue the Internal Revenue Service for $2.7 million in airfare excise tax for funds it had to give back to customers whose flights at a now-defunct airline were canceled, the Fifth Circuit ruled. The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday told JetPay, a credit card processing company, that it can't sue the IRS for $2.7 million in airfare excise tax for funds it had to give back to customers whose flights at a now-defunct airline were canceled. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) JetPay cannot sue the IRS for a refund of the taxes it paid back to customers of Direct Air, which...

