Mo. Top Court Disciplines Attys Who Aimed Guns At Marchers

By Jack Karp (February 9, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- Missouri's Supreme Court has suspended the husband-and-wife attorneys who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home, but then stayed the suspensions and placed both lawyers on probation for a year. Mark T. McCloskey and Patricia N. McCloskey, partners at the St. Louis-based McCloskey Law Center, each "committed a misdemeanor offense involving moral turpitude" when they confronted protesters with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, respectively, in 2020, according to the two state Supreme Court orders issued Tuesday. Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey in front of their house as they confront protesters marching to then-St. Louis...

