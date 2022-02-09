Fund Worker Settles Sex Discrimination Case Against Genesis

By Joanne Faulkner (February 9, 2022, 7:29 PM GMT) -- A former Genesis Investment Management associate has reached a settlement in her sex discrimination suit with the London-based fund ahead of a decision by an employment tribunal. In a statement Monday, the fund announced that Köktentürk had withdrawn her claim that Genesis applied double-standards toward male and female colleagues before a conclusion was published following a trial that finished earlier this month. Sedef Köktentürk sued Genesis after she was fired following complaints about her leadership style. "Genesis Investment Management LLP has reached an amicable resolution of the Employment Tribunal claim of discrimination brought by Sedef Koktenturk, as a result of which Ms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS