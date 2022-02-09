DOE Says Gas Bans Aren't Preempted By Energy Efficiency

By Clark Mindock (February 9, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has backed the city of Berkeley against claims its ban on natural gas infrastructure is preempted by federal law, telling the Ninth Circuit that nothing in the statutes prohibits the California city's regulations. The DOE told the court Tuesday in an amicus brief that it doesn't believe the Berkeley law is preempted by federal powers outlined in the Energy Policy and Conservation Act — which allows the federal government to implement rules over appliance efficiencies — and said that natural gas distribution is actually expressly carved out for state and local purview. The agency further added that,...

