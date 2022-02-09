Gibson, Morgan Lewis Rep On $1.7B Deal For Logistics Biz

By Benjamin Horney (February 9, 2022, 9:45 AM EST) -- Danish shipping giant Maersk will pay roughly $1.7 billion for Gibson Dunn-advised shipment organizer and last-mile-home delivery company Pilot Freight Services from private equity firm ATL Partners and asset manager British Columbia Investment Management Corp., the companies said Wednesday. The all-cash acquisition boosts the last-mile capabilities of A.P. Moller-Maersk through the addition of a Pennsylvania-based domestic and international freight services provider that operates 87 transportation stations and hubs, according to a statement. Together, Pilot and Maersk boast a total of about 150 facilities in the U.S. "In Maersk we continue our path to develop truly integrated logistics offering for our customers,...

