DocuSign Hit With Securities Suit Over Pandemic-Tied Growth

By Katryna Perera (February 10, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- Electronic signature platform DocuSign was hit with a proposed securities class action in California federal court over allegations the company falsely assured investors it would continue to experience growth and demand for its software even after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased. Investor Richard Weston filed his complaint Tuesday on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or acquired DocuSign securities between June 4, 2020, and Dec. 2, 2021. He seeks damages, a jury trial and attorney fees. Weston says that throughout the class period, DocuSign and its high-ranking corporate officers repeatedly made false and misleading statements about the cause of the...

