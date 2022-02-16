Debevoise, African Attys File Complaint On Ethiopian Abuses

By Victoria McKenzie (February 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has joined forces with the Pan African Lawyers Union and Legal Action Worldwide to sue Ethiopia for alleged human rights abuses amid the conflict in the country's Tigray region, including extrajudicial killings, torture and sexual violence. The complaint was filed on behalf of Tigrayan civilians last week in the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, a quasi-judicial body that reports to the 55-member African Union. The Tigrayans accuse the Ethiopian National Defense Force, federal police and government-backed paramilitaries of indiscriminately shelling civilians since the outbreak of violence in 2020 — including airstrikes that blew up a...

