Clergy Abuse Victims Ask Ch. 11 Judge For Claims Valuation

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 9, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Clergy sex abuse claimants implored a New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Wednesday to place a value on their claims amid a Chapter 11 stalemate with a Catholic diocese over their compensation, arguing that the parties still can't agree on a figure after more than a year. The Diocese of Camden and the torts claims committee are at "loggerheads" with respect to a payout for more than 300 clergy abuse claims even after meditation before a retired federal judge, committee attorney Brent Weisenberg of Lowenstein Sandler LLP told the court during a roughly seven-hour hearing on several motions. The diocese's offer to...

