Securities Group Sues DOL Over ERISA Fiduciary Guidance

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 9, 2022, 1:03 PM EST) -- The American Securities Association sued the U.S. Department of Labor in Florida federal court Wednesday, claiming agency guidance from April flouted federal administrative procedure laws and unlawfully imposed new obligations on financial professionals under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The guidance contained in a frequently-asked-questions document caused ASA members to newly restrict investment advisers from recommending rollovers out of an employee benefit plan, the trade group said in its complaint. The association, which represents regional financial services firms, said the guidance created "new obligations that have no basis in the agency's underlying rules." The ASA said it brought the lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS