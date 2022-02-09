Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Seek Judgment To Collect $3.9M Ex-Delta VP Owes CFTC

By Nathan Hale (February 9, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- The federal government urged a Florida federal court Wednesday to give it the green light to go after nearly $3.9 million that a former Delta Air Lines vice president failed to pay on an agreed order for insider trading, saying the order is unambiguous and later communications he cited are irrelevant.

During a Zoom hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Geiger argued the U.S. Department of Justice's December 2020 suit to enforce the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's September 2016 order against Jon P. Ruggles is ripe for summary judgment.

"In the government's view, it's a fairly straightforward case. It's an unambiguous requirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!