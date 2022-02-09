Feds Seek Judgment To Collect $3.9M Ex-Delta VP Owes CFTC

By Nathan Hale (February 9, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- The federal government urged a Florida federal court Wednesday to give it the green light to go after nearly $3.9 million that a former Delta Air Lines vice president failed to pay on an agreed order for insider trading, saying the order is unambiguous and later communications he cited are irrelevant. During a Zoom hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Geiger argued the U.S. Department of Justice's December 2020 suit to enforce the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's September 2016 order against Jon P. Ruggles is ripe for summary judgment. "In the government's view, it's a fairly straightforward case. It's an unambiguous requirement...

