'Serial Fraudster' Race Promoter Deserves 8 Years, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (February 9, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors asked a judge to throw the book at a "serial fraudster" who ripped off a failed Boston IndyCar event, defrauded banks, lied on his taxes and stole a struggling single mother's identity in a pandemic relief scam that he orchestrated while under indictment. The government wants U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to put John F. Casey away for 94 months — nearly 8 years — saying his long history of fraud cries out for a "significant term of imprisonment." "The breadth, scope and seriousness of Casey's offenses cannot be overstated," prosecutors said Tuesday. "[S]pecific deterrence warrants a severe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS