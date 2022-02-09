Cincinnati Ducks Coverage In Barbecue Eateries' Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 9, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- A group of restaurants is not entitled to COVID-19 coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co., a North Carolina federal judge said, finding that reduced business because of the pandemic and government orders does not amount to an "accidental physical loss" that would warrant coverage. A North Carolina federal judge said a group of restaurants that closed due to the pandemic is not entitled to insurance coverage because the closures do not amount to "accidental physical loss," which would warrant coverage. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation Tuesday to dismiss the suit from the...

