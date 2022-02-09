Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cincinnati Ducks Coverage In Barbecue Eateries' Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 9, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- A group of restaurants is not entitled to COVID-19 coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co., a North Carolina federal judge said, finding that reduced business because of the pandemic and government orders does not amount to an "accidental physical loss" that would warrant coverage.

A North Carolina federal judge said a group of restaurants that closed due to the pandemic is not entitled to insurance coverage because the closures do not amount to "accidental physical loss," which would warrant coverage. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation Tuesday to dismiss the suit from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!