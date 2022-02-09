Ex-Prosecutors, Gibson Dunn To Lead Probe Of DC NFL Team

By Zachary Zagger (February 9, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders have hired two former federal prosecutors and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to investigate a harassment allegation against team owner Dan Snyder made last week in Congress by a former team employee. The investigation comes amid questions over the independence of an earlier, league-led workplace misconduct investigation by Wilkinson Stekloff LLP. Pallas Global Group LLC, founded by former assistant U.S. attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller, will "manage an independent investigation" into the harassment allegation, the team said in a statement Wednesday. Pallas Global Group, which is not a law firm, has further retained Gibson Dunn partner...

