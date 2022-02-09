Locast Settlement Cut Was Aboveboard, FCC Nom Tells Sens.

By Kelcee Griffis (February 9, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Democratic FCC nominee Gigi Sohn again defended her role as a board member for streaming service Locast on Wednesday, telling members of the Senate Commerce Committee during a second confirmation hearing that she had no influence over the now-defunct company's $32 million settlement that was privately reduced to $700,000. Countering ranking Republican Sen. Roger Wicker's narrative that Sohn was part of a "sweetheart deal" with the broadcast networks that successfully sued Locast, Sohn said all the parties in the lawsuit agreed to the $32 million amount on paper, which the broadcasters wanted "in order to scare away the next Locast." But...

