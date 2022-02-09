UK Hit With Infringement Proceedings Over $324M Award

By Caroline Simson (February 9, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Europe's executive branch will take Britain to the bloc's highest court over the U.K. Supreme Court's 2020 ruling allowing two Swedish food investors to resume their efforts to enforce a $323.6 million arbitral award against Romania, despite findings within the EU that the award is illegal. The European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that it believes the U.K. Supreme Court's findings in the case to be incompatible with EU law, adding that future similar rulings would "circumvent and undermine" the Commission's efforts to implement judgments that reiterate the primacy of EU law over arbitral awards issued in intra-EU disputes....

