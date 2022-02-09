2nd Circ. Says BIA Undercuts Precedent In Asylum Case

By Khorri Atkinson (February 9, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday granted a Nigerian man's petition for review of a Board of Immigration Appeals order that denied him asylum, finding that the agency made several legal and procedural errors and did not adequately explain its reasons. A split three-judge panel said in a published opinion that the board's September 2019 decision failed to assess the elements of the wire fraud and identity theft offenses of which Olukayode David Ojo was convicted — as required by its own precedent — before concluding that they fell within the scope of "particularly serious crimes." The majority also found that the BIA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS