NY Fund To Sell $238M Of Securities In 21 Shale Gas Cos.

By Benjamin Horney (February 9, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- The New York state comptroller's office revealed Wednesday that the state's $280 billion pension plan will divest about $238 million of securities in 21 oil and gas companies that have been deemed unprepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy, and said it will not invest in those businesses going forward. The announcement follows a review of 42 shale oil and gas producing companies, of which half were determined to be underprepared for the transition to an economy centered around cleaner energy, according to a statement from New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, trustee of the New York State Common...

