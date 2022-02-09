Bitcoin Co. Says Ex-Exec Tried To Poach El Salvador As Client

By Celeste Bott (February 9, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A cryptocurrency tech company helping El Salvador implement bitcoin as legal tender sued its former technology chief in Illinois state court Monday, claiming he breached confidentiality agreements and fiduciary duties by exposing flaws in the company's software and telling republic officials he would fix them if they contracted with him directly. Athena Bitcoin Global, which operates out of Chicago, asserts in its complaint that it agreed to purchase Texas-based software company ROI Developers Inc., doing business as Accruvia, and offered its director and president, Shaun Overton, a senior executive role. They entered into an agreement in September of last year, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS