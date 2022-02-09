5 Charged With Running $8.4M Foreign Boiler-Room Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (February 9, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors indicted five people Wednesday for allegedly swindling investors of more than $8.4 million by pretending to be from reputable firms in New York when they were actually in boiler rooms overseas. Between June 2019 and at least August 2021, the group set up shell companies to launder their ill-gotten gains from at least 140 investors, according to charging documents and a parallel civil suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prosecutors and the SEC say the defendants created websites and email addresses to make it appear they were associated with real firms and used New York phone numbers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS