Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Gets US Antitrust Clearance

By J. Edward Moreno (February 9, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The planned megamerger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia has been cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a securities filing Discovery submitted Wednesday. According to the Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the DOJ didn't seek more information about the merger after the 30-day period outlined in the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. Under the HSR Act, companies have to notify the FTC and the DOJ about transactions that meet certain thresholds before closing so antitrust enforcers can examine whether the combination could potentially reduce competition and might need to be...

