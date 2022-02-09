Chamber Calls On US To Lead On Digital Trade Agreement

By Morgan Conley (February 9, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on the Biden administration Wednesday to be proactive about shaping global standards for digital trade, saying that if the country doesn't take the lead in negotiating "digital rules of the road," the health of the American economy could be compromised. The Chamber released a list of 14 priorities it believes should be front of mind when hammering out an international digital trade agreement to set uniform standards and binding commitments for the international digital economy. In a post on the Chamber's website, an international policy coordinator with the group, Mary Kate Carter, wrote that as...

