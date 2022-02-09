Ill. Panel Revives Malpractice Suit Over Property Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (February 9, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel revived a man's malpractice suit against Chicago firm Sneckenberg Thompson & Brody LLP on Tuesday after finding a trial court improperly refused to let his ex-wife's trust pursue the suit on his behalf after he died. A three-judge panel said the lower court abused its discretion by dismissing plaintiff Robert Seifert's malpractice suit for want of prosecution and refusing to let ex-wife Debra Duffy's trust, the Debra D. Seifert Living Trust, step in on his behalf. The trial court had found that Duffy's trust lacked diligence in requesting substitution for Seifert's suit, which accuses the Sneckenberg...

