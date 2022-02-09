Mexican Steel Co. Assails Duty Calculations Under USMCA

By Alyssa Aquino (February 9, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- Importers pressed the USMCA Secretariat to scrap antidumping duties on Mexican rebar, arguing that the U.S. Department of Commerce was using the levies to continue charging a steep national security duty on steel that Washington, D.C., had already lifted. In 2018, Deacero SAPI de CV and Deacero USA Inc. had paid the so-called Section 232 tariffs on their steel rebar. But over their protests, Commerce deducted the 25% levy from their products' prices as the department was calculating their dumping margins for an administrative review. The companies, which collectively referred to themselves as Deacero, urged the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Secretariat to convene...

