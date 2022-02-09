Pot Co. Green Thumb Hit With Racial Discrimination Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 9, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- A former scientist at Green Thumb Industries Inc. has sued the cannabis company in New York federal court, alleging that he was the subject of racial discrimination and retaliation for standing up for another employee who complained that she was being sexually harassed. Plaintiff F. Brian Kwaramba filed an amended complaint against Green Thumb on Wednesday. According to court records, his initial complaint was filed in December. The complaint alleges that Kwaramba was unlawfully subjected to a hostile work environment, was discriminated against based on race, color, and national origin and suffered retaliatory discharge, in violation of the Civil Rights Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS