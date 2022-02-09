Defendants Can 'Borrow' State's Venue Rule, Pa. Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (February 9, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Private party co-defendants in a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania state agency can "borrow" the state's rules for objecting to a venue, even if the state had waived its own objection when it bowed out of the case, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Wednesday. Because the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had been named in a negligence case involving a car crash, state court rules specifically prohibited its co-defendants from objecting to the lawsuit's Philadelphia venue under Rule of Civil Procedure 1006. But they could piggyback on the venue rules under Section 8523(a) of the Judicial Code, also known as the Sovereign Immunity...

