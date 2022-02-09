Fed. Circ. Doubts Safe Skies' Luggage Lock Patent Claims

By Khorri Atkinson (February 9, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday appeared inclined to affirm the summary judgment win for Travel Sentry Inc., which is accused of infringing a luggage lock patent in a nearly 15-year-old case, with two judges seeming to agree that the patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling for claiming only an abstract idea. During oral arguments in lockmaker Safe Skies CEO David Tropp's bid to undo his rival's district court victory, U.S. Circuit Judges Alvin Schall and Richard Taranto expressed strong doubts on the company's assertion that the claimed technology has improved upon prior art. Tropp's attorney Eric A. White of Mayer Brown LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS